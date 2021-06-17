NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $616.28 or 0.01593574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $774.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

