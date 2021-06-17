Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nickel Mines in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NICMF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. Nickel Mines has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

