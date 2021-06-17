Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, strong organic revenue growth prospect for 2021 is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 38,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.