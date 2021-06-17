Niftyx Protocol Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $361,901.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.00771882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.