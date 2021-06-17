Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

