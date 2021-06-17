Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.52.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.