Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 582.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPEGF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$24.25 on Wednesday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

