Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 8.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 1,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 144.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 402.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

