Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.33 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

