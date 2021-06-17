Nordea Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTLY. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 27.49 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 19.99 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.