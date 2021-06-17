Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £34.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.67. Northbridge Industrial Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Stephen Yapp acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

