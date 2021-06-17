Northcoast Research Upgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.31.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.