Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $916,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

NYSE ZTS opened at $184.11 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

