Northern Trust Corp Has $505.11 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Welltower worth $505,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

