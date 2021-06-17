Northern Trust Corp Has $633.48 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $633,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $445.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.