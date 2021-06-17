Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $771,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

