Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of Eaton worth $809,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29,762.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 58,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

