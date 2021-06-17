Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,883 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

