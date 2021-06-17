NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading 0.4% Higher

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.6611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.