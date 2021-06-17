Nuance Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 850 put options.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

