Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.23 ($5.41).

BOO stock opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 45.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.12. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

