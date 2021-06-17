Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,933.11 ($51.39).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,078 ($66.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,889.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.