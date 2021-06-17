Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Nutrien by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

