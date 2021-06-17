Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 13th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NEV opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

