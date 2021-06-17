Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 58,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.