Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTA. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,332 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period.

Shares of JTA stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

