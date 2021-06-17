Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,461. Nxt-ID has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

