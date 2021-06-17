O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OIIIF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

