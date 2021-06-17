Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $12.14 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

