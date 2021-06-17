Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $6.33 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Assurant were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company.

AIZ traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.40. 7,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

