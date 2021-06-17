Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $795,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.12% of American Public Education worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

