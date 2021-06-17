Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $233.04. 279,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

