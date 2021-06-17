Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,477,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $$9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

