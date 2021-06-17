Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 21,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 215,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; Comply Trust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

