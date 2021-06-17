Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00058522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00178060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00905386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,683.08 or 0.99920025 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

