Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.22. 2,889,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

