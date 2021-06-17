Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Omega Flex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $140.29 on Thursday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

