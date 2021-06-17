Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00011193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00437365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,225 coins and its circulating supply is 562,909 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

