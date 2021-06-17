Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $570,956.01 and $408,598.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00061851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00772175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042453 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

