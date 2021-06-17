ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ON. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,548 shares of company stock worth $2,449,905. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

