Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

ONTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $114.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

