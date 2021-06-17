one (NYSE:AONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

one (NYSE:AONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 305,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AONE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 178,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,851. ONE has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $29,215,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $24,385,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $12,100,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $10,013,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ONE in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About ONE

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

