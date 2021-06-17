Opacity Hits Market Cap of $5.57 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $271,714.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

