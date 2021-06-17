Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

