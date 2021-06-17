Oppenheimer & Close LLC Makes New Investment in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,506 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.12% of Tejon Ranch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,193. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

