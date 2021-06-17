Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 175,040 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,040 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining comprises approximately 2.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.07% of Hecla Mining worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

