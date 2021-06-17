Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 412.48 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,266,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

