OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of OraSure Technologies worth $138,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $675.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

