Orbs Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $156.66 million and $977,477.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.