O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $195,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

ORLY traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $531.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

