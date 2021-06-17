Origin Asset Management LLP Has $799,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 836,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 785,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

